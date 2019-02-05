Lakers' LeBron James: Set to return Tuesday

James confirmed that he'll play Tuesday against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

James was held out of Saturday's game against the Warriors for load management purposes, but as expected he'll return to action Tuesday night, which will mark his second game back since missing more than a month with a groin injury. James made his initial return Thursday against the Clippers and finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes.