Lakers' LeBron James: Set to return Tuesday
James confirmed that he'll play Tuesday against the Pacers, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
James was held out of Saturday's game against the Warriors for load management purposes, but as expected he'll return to action Tuesday night, which will mark his second game back since missing more than a month with a groin injury. James made his initial return Thursday against the Clippers and finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...