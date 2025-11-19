James logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 140-126 win over Utah.

James became the first player in NBA history to play in a 23rd season, surpassing Vince Carter. Once on the court, he continued to break records, moving past Reggie Miller to become the sixth all-time leader in three-pointers made in NBA history. He also extended his streak of consecutive games with double-digit scoring to 1,293. Despite having dealt with sciatica earlier in the season that caused him to miss training camp and the first 14 games, James showed no lingering effects from the injury. He may still take some rest days as he works to regain his full conditioning.