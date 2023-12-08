James recorded 30 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 133-89 win over the Pelicans.

James was a man on a mission Thursday, and it showed, as he barely missed a shot from the field and carried the team on his back at all times, making clutch buckets whenever the Pelicans tried to get close in the first half and pulling the game away in the second half when needed before the blowout. James will try to keep the momentum going when the Lakers take on the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament final on Saturday.