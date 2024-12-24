James notched 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 117-114 loss to Detroit.

James recorded his eighth triple-double through 27 regular-season outings, although it came in a losing effort in which he missed a deep buzzer-beater from downtown that would have sent the game to overtime. The superstar has been stellar as a playmaker and is on pace to average the third-highest assist total (9.0) of his 21-year career. Over his last five outings, James has averaged 27.2 points, 8.6 assists, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 36.0 minutes per contest.