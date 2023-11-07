James finished Monday's 108-107 loss to Miami with 30 points (13-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

James had to carry the Lakers down the stretch alongside Austin Reeves following Anthony Davis' groin injury, and while Los Angeles could not secure the victory, James still delivered a strong fantasy performance. The 38-year-old veteran is not showing signs of slowing down and has enjoyed a productive start to the campaign, racking up at least 20 points in all but one game and putting up 30 or more in two of the last three without compromising his contributions in other categories. Through seven games, James is averaging 25.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks across 35.7 minutes per game.