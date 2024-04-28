James ended with 30 points (14-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers are still alive in the series against the Nuggets, and James became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 30-point playoff game at the age of 39 or older, joining Reggie Miller, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in that exclusive list. James has surpassed the 25-point mark in each of the four games in this series, and the Lakers will need him to be at his best once again if they want to avoid elimination in a decisive Game 5 on Monday.