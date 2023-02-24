James had 13 points (5-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 win over the Warriors.

James suffered through one of the worst shooting performances of his career Thursday, though the Lakers outscored Golden State by 22 points while he was on the court. Of course, James' contributions usually extend beyond scoring, and he was able to partly make up for the inefficient shooting with nine boards and a team-high eight assists. It's unclear if the minor finger injury James sustained in the All-Star Game affected his performance in his first contest out of the break, but odds are that he'll shoot much better than this moving forward as he attempts to help push the Lakers into playoff position.