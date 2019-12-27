Lakers' LeBron James: Should play Saturday

James (ribs/groin) is expected to travel with the team and play Saturday at Portland, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James indicated he aggravated the groin injury during the Christmas Day loss to the Clippers, but it doesn't appear it will be enough to impact his availability for Saturday's matchup after receiving treatment Thursday. The 34-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.9 minutes this season.