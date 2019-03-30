Lakers' LeBron James: Shut down for remainder of season

James (groin) will miss the remaining six games of the season, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The decision, as relayed by Magic Johnson was made in order to allow James to fully rehab from the groin injury he suffered in late December. It's not entirely surprising considering the Lakers have firmly been eliminated from playoff contention and only have six remaining games. Look for Moritz Wagner, Mike Muscala and newly-signed Jemerrio Jones to fill the void caused by James' absence.