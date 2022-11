James will not play in Monday's tilt with the Jazz due to left foot soreness, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been a mainstay on the Lakers' injury report this season due to a lingering foot issue but has played in all nine games thus far. However, the injury will keep him out of Monday's contest. Troy Brown and Juan Toscano-Anderson will likely see increased minutes, while Anthony Davis (back) and Russell Westbrook will be tasked with a larger workload.