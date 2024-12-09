James (foot) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James will miss his first game of the season after he was initially deemed probable for the contest due to left foot soreness. With the superstar sidelined, Cam Reddish and Armel Traore are both likely to receive an uptick in playing time.
