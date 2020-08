The Lakers have ruled James out for Thursday's game against the Rockets with a sore right groin, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James hasn't looked quite himself in the Orlando bubble, and it could be a result of the groin injury that will keep him on the sidelines Thursday. In his absence, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Dion Waiters and others should see extra minutes and take on extra responsibilities within the offense.