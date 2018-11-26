James recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-11 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block across 40 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.

This game will be a tough pill to swallow for James, as the six turnovers he committed Sunday ties his season-high, while his rebound total ties a season-low. There's little reason to believe this kind of production will continue, and it should be chalked up as a rough night in the office for one of the game's best.