Lakers' LeBron James: Six turnovers in defeat Sunday
James recorded 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-11 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block across 40 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.
This game will be a tough pill to swallow for James, as the six turnovers he committed Sunday ties his season-high, while his rebound total ties a season-low. There's little reason to believe this kind of production will continue, and it should be chalked up as a rough night in the office for one of the game's best.
