James logged 12 points (6-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds and nine assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to the Heat.

James appeared to lose a step in Wednesday's loss, obviously hampered by a non-COVID illness. Despite feeling under the weather, he decided to play and took a step back as a scorer in the loss. He logged nine assists and was effective distributing the ball to other playmakers, but his shooting stroke was off the mark throughout the game.. The team will remain in Los Angeles and face the Grizzlies at home on Friday, so James will have time to rest up and get past the illness.