James finished Monday's 109-80 loss to the Timberwolves with 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes.

The slump continues for James, whos' now averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 turnovers per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 10.0 percent from three-point range in his past six outings. James is way too talented to continue slumping for an extended stretch, but it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if he gets a day off in the near future, as head coach JJ Redick expressed following Monday's loss. "I don't know that's in the best interest of him and us if he does that, but if he's feeling well and feeling good, then he should play," Redick said, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "But we obviously want to ... manage that as best we can."