James racked up 28 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-14 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

James ended just one rebound and two assists shy of posting what would've been his third triple-double over his last five appearances, and the veteran forward continues to be the driving force for the Lakers on both ends of the court. James has also scored 20-plus points in 10 straight games, delivering averages of 28.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest during that stretch.