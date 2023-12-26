James amassed 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to the Celtics.

James wasn't at his best from a shooting perspective in this loss. However, the lack of involvement seemed to be a designed plan, as Anthony Davis was the team's go-to player on offense while James opted to play with a more conservative approach in the scoring column, instead operating as the primary playmaker and facilitator. This 16-point output can be considered a subpar outing for the veteran, as he has scored at least 23 points in seven of his nine December appearances, a span in which he's averaging 26.6 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.