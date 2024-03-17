James chipped in 40 points (15-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 128-121 loss to the Warriors.

James was forced to carry a heavier load on offense after Anthony Davis (eye) left the game in the first half. While he delivered one of his best all-around efforts of the season, it wasn't enough to lift the Lakers to victory in this pivotal matchup against a direct opponent in the playoff race. James has been thriving as a playmaker in recent weeks, recording seven or more assists in 14 straight appearances. He's averaging 27.4 points, 9.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game in that 14-game stretch.