James ended with 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 101-99 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

James finished just two rebounds shy of a triple-double Monday, and even though the 39-year-old forward is competing at a high level, it seems the Lakers keep falling short against Denver. James has recorded at least 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the first two games of the series, and he should continue to have a high usage rate during Game 3 on Thursday.