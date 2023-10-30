James logged 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 15 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 132-127 overtime loss to the Kings.

James was just two assists shy of a triple-double during Sunday's loss. The Lakers' 1-2 start is a bit confounding, considering the health of James and Anthony Davis. The team barely snuck by Phoenix in their only win, which indicates that they need a little more help from their supporting cast. Austin Reaves has underperformed so far, and with Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) still out, they've yet to find a dependable complement to Davis in the frontcourt.