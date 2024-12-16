James ended with 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

James returned from a two-game absence and did it in spectacular fashion, ending just two rebounds and two assists away from a triple-double while filling out the stat sheet admirably. There was some rust with his shot, but James looked more agile and quicker than in previous games, when he was going through a slump. The star forward will probably be listed in the Lakers' injury report for Thursday's game against the Kings due to left foot soreness, but he's expected to remain available until further notice.