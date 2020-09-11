James registered 16 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's Game 4 win over the Rockets.

James struggled a bit with his shot, but he still made a huge impact across the board and finished just one dime away from what would've been his third triple-double of the current postseason run. James saw his streak of games scoring at least 20 points snap at six, but he is so influential for the Lakers offense that he doesn't need to score a high amount of points to remain an extremely valuable option across all formats and regardless of the opponent.