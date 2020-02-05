Lakers' LeBron James: Sniffs triple-double in win
James poured in 36 points (12-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Spurs.
LeBron supplied his second-highest scoring output of the season when the Lakers needed him the most, as he scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter while carrying the team offensively. James has two triple-doubles over his last five outings and has been a stat-stuffing machine of late, as he is averaging 25.8 points, 9.6 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game during that stretch.
