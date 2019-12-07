Lakers' LeBron James: Sniffs triple-double

James had 31 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-7 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 136-113 win at Portland.

Another game, another contest where LeBron fills the stat sheet and strengthens his MVP case. The veteran has looked impressive this season, and he has been absolutely dominant over this last 10 games: he averages 26.4 points, 10.1 assists and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.5 percent from the field over that span.