James ended with 26 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 victory over the Nuggets.

James continues to play through a lingering groin issue but you certainly would not know it based on his statistical production. He came within striking distance of yet another triple-double, helping the Lakers to a 3-1 series lead. It was not the most efficient night for James and he failed to record any defensive numbers. That being said, it was more than enough to scrap out a victory and the Lakers will be looking to wrap things up on Saturday in Game 5.