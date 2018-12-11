Lakers' LeBron James: Solid in final outing versus Wade

James totaled 28 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in the Lakers' 108-105 win over the Heat on Monday.

James shined in his final matchup against close friend Dwyane Wade, but he still checked in second on the Lakers in scoring behind a sensational effort by Kyle Kuzma. The double-double was James' second over the last three games, and his pair of free throws with 22.5 seconds remaining proved critical to the close victory. The 33-year-old remained blistering hot from the field Monday, as he's now shot 50 percent or better in six of his last seven games. Meanwhile, his 57.1 percent success rate from distance marked the ninth time this season he's drained at least half of his three-point attempts.