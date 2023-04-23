James ended Saturday's 111-101 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 25 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes.

James came just one rebound shy of his third double-double of the series as the Lakers held a significant lead throughout. James and Anthony Davis put together a prolific first half where the Lakers led by as much as 29 points. With James and Davis both healthy, it's looking more and more likely that they'll pull a quarterfinal upset and advance.