James totaled 27 points (10-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block in 43 minutes during Monday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

James struggled with his efficiency but still posted a game-high 27 points, marking his fifth straight contest with at least 20. Across 10 postseason matchups, he's averaging 22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in 36.5 minutes per game.