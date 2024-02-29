James totaled 34 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 victory over the Clippers.

James scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, almost single-handedly erasing the Lakers' 21-point deficit to steal a critical win from one of the NBA's best teams. James drained a season-high seven three-pointers during the dramatic victory and showed ni ill effects from the ankle injury that has troubled him. The All-Star has been stellar recently, averaging 30.7 points, 9.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds over the past three games.