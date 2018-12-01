Lakers' LeBron James: Sparks second-half rally for win

James recorded 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Friday's 114-103 win over the Mavericks.

James got off to a slow start in the first quarter, missing five of six shots. That wasn't the case in the second half, as James helped his team outscore Dallas 61-32 in the final two quarters. James' role with the team continues to develop as coach Luke Walton urges the team towards sharing the ball. It hasn't affected his output, as he's putting up 28.1 points per game and converting 52 percent of his shots.