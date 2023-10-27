James had 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 win over the Suns.

Seeing James and Kevin Durant face other for the first time since 2018 was certainly worth the price of admission, as both stars battled to the finish. Durant found little assistance from his supporting cast, but the Lakers outscored the Suns 28-11 in the fourth quarter due in large part to a masterful rally from James. Time management will become an issue for James as the season progresses, but Thursday's performance showed he still has the ability to take control and will his team to victory.