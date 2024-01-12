James (ankle) is available and will start against the Suns on Thursday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As has been the norm all season long, James will be available, start and handle his regular workload in this matchup against Kevin Durant and the Suns. James has been playing well despite the Lakers' recent struggles, averaging 22.8 points, 8.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in four January contests.