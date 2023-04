James (foot) is in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James was listed as probable, but he was always expected to play in what will be a pivotal contest for the Lakers. The star forward is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in the first two games of the series, and he should handle a full workload with no restrictions as it has been the case in the entire postseason run so far.