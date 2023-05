James (foot) is in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Saturday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

No surprises here, as James is in the starting lineup despite twisting his left ankle in Game 2. James tallied 22 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 40 minutes in the Game 2 loss and should be a focal point on offense for the Lakers once again.