James (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Nuggets and will start, Ryan Ward of Lakers Daily reports.

James was listed as probable due to his lingering left ankle sprain, so there never appeared to be any real doubt about his availability. The 36-year-old is averaging 8.7 assists and 7.0 rebounds across 37.0 minutes per game, in addition to 21.3 points and 1.0 steals.