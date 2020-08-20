James (groin) is in the starting lineup for Game 2 on Thursday against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James will remain in the starting five despite nursing soreness in his right groin. In 41 minutes during Game 1, James posted a triple-double of 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Game 2•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Game 1 loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Cleared for Game 1•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Game 1 vs. Blazers•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Goes for 17 points in 15 minutes•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Playing only first half Thursday•