James (ankle is in the starting lineup to face the Warriors on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has been listed in almost every single injury report for the Lakers this season, but as has been the case more often than not, he'll suit up and handle his regular workload in this thrilling divisional matchup. James is averaging 24.6 points, 9.6 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.