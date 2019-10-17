Lakers' LeBron James: Starting Wednesday
James will start Wednesday's game against Golden State, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
As expected, James will return to the starting lineup Wednesday. He missed Monday's game against the Warriors for rest purposes.
