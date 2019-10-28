Lakers' LeBron James: Starts slow, finishes strong

James registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 win over the Hornets.

James experienced something rare in the first quarter of Sunday's game - he didn't score. Naturally, he picked things right up to get to 20 points in the second half, but James' early stat lines indicate a new normal for the King with Anthony Davis in the fold. His role as a facilitator for the offense is now paramount over his scoring ability. His 30 assists in the first three games are clear evidence of this trend. For fantasy purposes, it's mostly irrelevant unless you're in a roto league and you targeted James as a scoring beast. Instead, he may end up as one of your top dime-droppers.