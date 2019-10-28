Lakers' LeBron James: Starts slow, finishes strong
James registered 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 win over the Hornets.
James experienced something rare in the first quarter of Sunday's game - he didn't score. Naturally, he picked things right up to get to 20 points in the second half, but James' early stat lines indicate a new normal for the King with Anthony Davis in the fold. His role as a facilitator for the offense is now paramount over his scoring ability. His 30 assists in the first three games are clear evidence of this trend. For fantasy purposes, it's mostly irrelevant unless you're in a roto league and you targeted James as a scoring beast. Instead, he may end up as one of your top dime-droppers.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Nears triple-double in season opener•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Won't play Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Hands out 11 dimes Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Starting Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Intends to play Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...