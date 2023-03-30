James racked up 25 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win over the Bulls.

James came off the bench Sunday in his first game back from a multi-week absence due to a foot issue, but he was back with the starting unit three days later. The future Hall of Famer doesn't seem to be inhibited by the injured foot, as he shot well from the field and also pulled down seven boards -- three of which were of the offensive variety. The Lakers are 1.5 games out of the sixth spot and 1.5 games ahead of the 11th spot in the Western Conference, so James might not be able to take a day off over the team's final six regular-season games.