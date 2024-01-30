The Lakers will determine if James (ankle) will play against Atlanta by Tuesday morning, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. He finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to the Rockets.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Lakers elect to hold James out of the second half of back-to-back, especially after the 39-year-old logged 37 minutes Monday and 48 minutes Saturday against Golden State. However, James stated after the contest that he plans to be available, per Khobi Price of The Orange County Register. The team will likely evaluate the star forward Tuesday morning and should have an official decision on his availability shortly after.