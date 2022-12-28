James (ankle) said after Tuesday's win versus the the Magic that he'll "know tomorrow" if he's available to play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

James has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury but has suited up in the Lakers' last three contests. However, the 37-year-old forward may sit out the second leg of the team's back-to-back, as he did Dec. 19. Fantasy managers should check before the matchup with the Heat for an update on his status.