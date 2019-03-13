Lakers' LeBron James: Stays hot against Bulls

James scored a game-high 36 points (15-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.

That's now three straight games with at least 30 points for King James, who isn't letting the Lakers' season slip away without a fight. The future Hall of Famer is averaging nearly a triple-double since the beginning of February with 27.6 points, 10.0 assists, 9.1 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over 14 games.