Lakers' LeBron James: Stays hot against Bulls
James scored a game-high 36 points (15-23 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Bulls.
That's now three straight games with at least 30 points for King James, who isn't letting the Lakers' season slip away without a fight. The future Hall of Famer is averaging nearly a triple-double since the beginning of February with 27.6 points, 10.0 assists, 9.1 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over 14 games.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Excels despite capped minutes•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: To face minutes restriction•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Surpasses record in defeat•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 27 points Monday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Hands out 16 assists in loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Leads the way with 33 points•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...