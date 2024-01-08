James accumulated 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 victory over the Clippers.

Led by James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers played aggressively and pulled out a win that was more decisive than what was indicated with the final score. Janes seemed determined to reverse the team's losing trend and didn't let up, making key plays all over the court. James will get a day of rest at home and should have another solid outing against Toronto Tuesday night.