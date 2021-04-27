Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Monday that James (ankle) remains out indefinitely, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James has now been sidelined more than a month with the right ankle sprain, and since he's only believed to have progressed to light on-court work at this stage, he could very well remain a week or more away from being ready to play in games. Fantasy managers in must-win playoff matchups -- particularly in shallower leagues where the replacement value on the waiver wire is high -- are probably justified in cutting James at this point, given the uncertainty of when he might be back.