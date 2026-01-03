James chipped in 31 points (12-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over Memphis.

Luka Doncic led all scorers on the night with 34 points, but James kept pace with his younger teammate. The future Hall of Famer has scored more than 20 points in seven of the last 10 games, averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 assists, 5.6 boards, 1.7 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.