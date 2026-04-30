James logged 25 points (9-20 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 99-93 loss to Houston in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was another strong showing from the 41-year-old as he led all scorers on the night, but a returning Austin Reaves was the only other Laker to score 20 or more. James is averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 assists, 7.2 boards, 1.6 steals and 1.4 threes on the series, and he'll look to drag Los Angeles across the finish line and into the second round in Game 6 on Friday.