James chipped in 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Heat.

James led the Lakers in points and rebounds in this game, and he also led all starters in assists, but as it has been the trend all season long, he can't win games on his own, and the supporting cast doesn't do enough to accompany him. James remains an absolute stud in all fantasy formats and is having another excellent year while getting closer to turning 38 years old, and it was unprecedented to see someone deliver these numbers at this age in The Association, so even though the Lakers continue to pile up losses, James' value in fantasy should remain pretty high. He's averaging 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in December.