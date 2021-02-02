James scored 21 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 9-11 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.
James bullied his way to a decent scoring night despite poor shooting from the field by getting to the free-throw line 11 times -- matching his season-high. More importantly, he converted 81 percent of those attempts, well over his 70.8 percent mark from the free-throw line for the season entering Monday's contest. James continues to contribute well in both rebounds and assists, as he's topped both six boards and assists in seven consecutive games.
