James notched 24 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 28 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pacers.

James has played just three games since mid-March and his availability for Sunday's contest against the Pelicans is uncertain with the playoffs just around the corner. It seems as if James' biggest priority is to be as healthy as possible come playoff time, but based on Saturday's performance, he's clearly trending in the right direction.